Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 29: Iran, Deal Or No Deal?

/
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus help us process the weeks’ news:
Republican unity/disunity/any unity?
Trump call that goes wrong to Gold Star military family
- Drug czar nominee withdrawing
- Obamacare executive order – cost sharing reductions/Murray + Alexander = bill?
Then, the profs dig into what’s happening with the Iran nuclear deal, something that was put in place during President Obama’s administration and may be renegotiated. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.