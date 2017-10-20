Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 29: Iran, Deal Or No Deal?

“We have treated our most serious adversaries, such as Iran and North Korea, in the most juvenile manner – by giving them the silent treatment. In so doing, we have weakened, not strengthened, our bargaining position and our leadership” – Theodore C. Sorensen

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus help us process the weeks’ news:

Republican unity/disunity/any unity?

Trump call that goes wrong to Gold Star military family

Drug czar nominee withdrawing

Obamacare executive order – cost sharing reductions/Murray + Alexander = bill?

Then, the profs dig into what’s happening with the Iran nuclear deal, something that was put in place during President Obama’s administration and may be renegotiated. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

