Technology Common In The Oil Industry Is Now Being Used For Houston’s Forensic Science

The technology would be responsible for tracking close to 250,000 pieces of evidence the center receives annually

/

Radio Frequency Identification or RFID, is commonly used by oil companies to track drilling samples from rigs. The technology is now being use for forensic science, a chip would be attached to a sample and with the pass of an antenna any information about that sample can be gathered from the chip.

Tracking is vital for forensic evidence and the RFID’s will streamline that process, said Peter Stout, president and CEO of the Houston Forensic Science Center.

“Ability to understand where items are that we are trying to keep track of, and understand they are where they are supposed to be, when they’re supposed to be and the people that are suppose to have access to them do,” he said.

Stout also said the RFID will replace having to manually scan barcodes for certain items.

“I could have a box that has these RFID tags on them and walk them past an antenna and the antenna will understand everything that is in that box without having to scan each of the individual items,” Stout said.

He said in the future they hope to attach the technology to crime scene vehicles. That way investigators can start accounting for evidence before leaving the scene.