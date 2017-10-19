White Oak Music Hall Granted Four More Outdoor Concerts Before Trial

The venue was granted a modification to allow for four additional outdoor concerts before going to court.

The polarizing live music venue White Oak Music Hall will hold four more outdoor concerts before going to court on Dec. 11. The Near Northside venue is being sued by neighbors because of the noise it creates.

According to White Oak managing partner John So, the complaints started years before the music hall opened. The venue was granted a modification to allow for four additional concerts.

Harris County Civil Court Judge Kristen Brauchle Hawkins said she wants this case settled before the year ends.

“Instead of showing a little courtesy and turning down the volume, and that’s all we’re talking about. We’re really talking about turning it down from eleven to ten,” said plaintiff’s attorney Chris Feldman who joined Houston Matters Thursday.

But So said registered audio levels meet the cities requirements.

“We have expert witnesses, professional acousticians visiting the location on a regular basis and all of that will be sassed out at trial. But we do not think that the plaintiffs’ claims are valid, that there’s a noise nuisance,” he said.

He also claimed decibel readings have complied with music levels set in the temporary injunction.

During the hearing, Feldman also complained about language in the music played by artists at the venue is too offensive. White Oak said lyrics are irrelevant.

“As a legal matter, the content of musical lyrics is protected by the first amendment. I mean, that’s unquestionable,” So said.

Judge Hawkins said the suit doesn’t address musical acts booked by venue.

Defense attorney William Moye said he still has three people he needs to depose before trial. Judge Hawkins said a final list of depositions from both attorneys is due Oct. 23.