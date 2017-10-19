TMO Asks Harris Judge Emmett To Provide Additional Site To Apply For D-SNAP

The Harris County Judge says the state of Texas has only approved the current location set up at Deussen Park

Members of The Metropolitan Organization (TMO) are asking Harris County Judge Ed Emmett to do something to open an additional site for Harvey victims who need to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as D-SNAP.

The current location to sign up is Deussen Park, in northeast Harris County.

Several TMO members met with Emmett at his office in downtown Houston on Thursday morning to ask him for an additional site.

“We are really concerned about people standing in long lines,” noted Reverend Rhenel Johnson, of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church, after the meeting.

Johnson added that “this is an unprecedented situation” and Father Albert Zanatta, of the catholic Assumption Parish, said the Greenspoint area is one of the suggested additional sites TMO has thought of.

Judge Emmett said he has proposed several sites to the state of Texas, which manages D-SNAP —a program funded by the federal government— but the state has only approved the location set up at Deussen Park.

The deadline to apply for D-SNAP in Harris County is tomorrow, Friday October 20th, at 7:00 p.m. and Emmett added state officials have told him they will not extend it.