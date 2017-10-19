Cruz-Sanders Debate Tax Plan At CNN Town Hall

Cruz says he thinks everyone should pay less in taxes. Sanders says while he supports a tax break for the middle class, he does not want to lower taxes for the wealthiest individuals.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders debated the Republican’s proposed overhaul of the tax codes during a CNN Town Hall meeting last night in Washington D.C..

Sanders claims the cuts will transfer wealth from the middle class to the rich. “80-percent of the tax breaks in this proposal will go to the top one-percent,” he says. He compared the plan to a “Robin Hood” in reverse proposal, saying 30% of the middle class will pay more in taxes while 40% of tax benefits will go to the top one-tenth of one-percent of earners in the United States.

Cruz disagrees. He told Sanders that he didn’t understand the story of Robin Hood. He said Robin Hood was stealing from the tax collectors. “It is the Democrats who are King John and the Sheriff of Nottingham. And Robin Hood is saying, tax collectors stop hammering people who are struggling, who are laboring in the fields, who are working, stop taking it to the castle, to give out to your buddies,” Cruz said.

Cruz went on to say he thinks everyone should pay less in taxes. Sanders says while he supports a tax break for the middle class, he does not want to lower taxes for the wealthiest individuals.

The tax reform “framework” released last month indicates the plan would increase the child tax credit, double the standard deduction, and repeal the estate tax. The plan would also reduce the number of income tax brackets from seven to three and lower the corporate tax rate to 20%.

Republicans and Democrats agree that in the short term, the next ten years, the cuts would raise the deficit. Before Congress can rewrite the tax code they must first pass a budget.