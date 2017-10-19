What Does Space Smell Like? Astronaut Scott Kelly Reflects On His Year In Space

Astronaut Scott Kelly says there is a distinct smell when you’re in space. Describing that smell is just one of the many insights in his memoir, Endurance, which chronicles the year he spent on the International Space Station.

In March of 2016, astronaut Scott Kelly returned home to earth after spending nearly a full year aboard the International Space Station. He was participating in an experiment studying the long-term effects of living in space on the human body.

Now, Kelly has written a book about his time in space called Endurance. He’ll talk about his book and his experiences at an event for Brazos Bookstore at The Ballroom at Bayou Place downtown on Saturday night (Oct. 21).

Ahead of that appearance, Houston Matters producer Joshua Zinn caught up with Kelly and asked him what he missed the most about life on earth — and to explain how space smells. That’s right — space apparently has a smell.