Full Show: Astronaut Scott Kelly (Oct. 19,2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Former astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent nearly a year in space, talks about his experiences on the International Space Station, which he chronicles in his new book, Endurance. Then, former astronaut Leland Melvin talks about how a dropped pass in a high school football game led him to space.

On Thursday’s edition of Houston Matters: In March of 2016, astronaut Scott Kelly returned home to earth after spending nearly a full year aboard the International Space Station as part of an experiment studying the long-term effects on the human body of living in space. Now, Kelly has written a book about his time off in space called Endurance. Ahead of his appearance with Brazos Bookstore this weekend (Oct. 21), Joshua Zinn talks with Kelly about some of his experiences and his process of writing the book.

Plus: Astronaut Leland Melvin talks about how a dropped touchdown pass in a high school football game set him on a path that eventually took him to space. Melvin headlines the seventh-annual Tweens Read Book Festival on Saturday (Oct. 21).

