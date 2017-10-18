District Court Judge Allows Undocumented Teenager To Get An Abortion In Texas

Despite the ruling, the State of Texas weighed-in on the case, telling the Federal Court in Washington D.C. that the teenager had no right to an abortion in Texas

The pregnant 17 year-old girl, is currently in a shelter in Brownsville after trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico.

She’s under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. While in their custody she asked to be allowed get access to an abortion clinic, but the federal department would not allow her to leave the shelter to get the procedure.

A Texas Judge has already given her permission for the abortion to take place.

The American Civil Liberties Union is representing the teen and asked for an emergency restraining order against the government and injunctions for others seeking abortions. That would allow the girl to get access to a clinic.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the teenager has no ties to this country and therefore no constitutional rights to an abortion.

The district court judge hearing the case ruled late Wednesday afternoon that the authorities must allow the girl transportation to an abortion clinic.