Harris County Delays Execution Of ‘Tourniquet Killer’

Anthony Shore said he took responsibility for a murder he did not commit

A Harris County judge has delayed the execution of Anthony Shore, the so-called “Tourniquet Killer” who murdered four women in Houston. The execution was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Shore is thought by Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon to have colluded with Larry Ray Swearingen, another inmate on death row, to falsely implicate himself in a murder that Swearingen committed.

Shore’s execution has been delayed until January 18, 2018. Prosecutors hope to clear up any confusion regarding the murder. In a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, Ligon stated he intends to prevent “a cloud over the judicial proceedings in Swearingen’s case.”

Before Shore’s execution was stayed, he was one of thirty people in the nation slated to be executed this year.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center said that number is more than last year, but it does not mean the death penalty is on the rise.

“Although the numbers may go up for this year, what we’re seeing is actually a continuation of the long term trends away from executions in the United States,” Dunham said.

Dunham said new laws in many states including Texas have reduced the number of executions. He said juries in general have been reluctant to use the death penalty in recent years.