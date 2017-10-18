Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz To Debate Trump Tax Plan

Sanders and Cruz will also field questions from voters around the country at the town hall debate

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will participate in a CNN town hall debate Wednesday night to discuss President Donald Trump’s efforts to overhaul the nation’s tax code, according to a CNN press release.

CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper, and CNN’s chief political correspondent, Dana Bash, will moderate the debate from Washington on Wednesday, October 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

The town hall debate will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and will be carried by CNN’s SiriusXM Channel 116 and the Westwood One Radio Network. In addition, the debate will also stream live for CNN’s subscribers via CNNgo, and on the CNN mobile apps.