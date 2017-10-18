WATCH: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee and senators are going to have a lot of ground to cover with the nation’s top federal law enforcement official during the oversight hearing. As NPR’s Carrie Johnson reported, in his eight months as attorney general:

“Sessions has presided over a series of Justice Department reversals — from police oversight and voting rights litigation to protections for the LGBT community.

And then there’s the matter of his contacts with Russians during last year’s presidential campaign, where Sessions served as one of President Trump’s most vocal advocates. Sessions didn’t include those on his security clearance forms. An aide said he was following guidance from the FBI.”