A house fire, north of Beaumont, has killed six people.

According to Silsbee Fire Chief Robin Jones, the house was already engulfed in flames, when responders got to the scene.

Jones told News 88.7 they didn’t know people were inside, until they got there.

“Once we got into it and all that, we discovered the six bodies. Five children and one female adult,” said Jones.

The children ranged in age from three to eleven years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.