Full Show: Involving The Private Sector In Storm Prep, And Political Roundup (Oct. 18, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: A local expert says the private sector should get involved in preparing for the next big storm. Then, our political experts discuss the latest political stories. We revisit the investigation of eleven unsolved murder cases in and around Galveston. And the Pappas restaurant chain celebrates 50 years.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters: In the weeks since Harvey, we’ve been telling you how government agencies are planning for future storms. Now, a local expert says the private sector should get involved. We talk with Jim Blackburn about what he envisions. He’s the co-director of Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education, and Evacuation from Disasters (SSPEED) Center.

Also this hour: It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

Then: You might recall our story from this past spring about how a team of investigators has a theory as to who might’ve committed eleven unsolved murders in and around Galveston in the 1970s. Now, as a new documentary series on the murders is set to debut, the Galveston County DA has reopened the investigation into the murders of two of the young women. We revisit that story of The Eleven.

Plus: This year, the Pappas chain celebrates 50 years. Their first restaurant, Dot Coffee Shop opened in 1967. We talk with family member Christina Pappas about the legacy of her family’s chain.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.