Political Roundup: Pres. Trump’s Recent Executive Orders, & Bannon’s War On The GOP

President Trump has signed several executive orders of late intended to reverse Obama-era policies. And the President’s former adviser Steve Bannon says he’ll wage war on the GOP establishment at the ballot box. We discuss these and other political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

Some of the stories we discuss this week include President Trump’s recent executive orders attempting to reverse several Obama-era policies, former presidential adviser Steve Bannon saying he’ll wage war against the GOP establishment at the ballot box, the President’s pick for the position known as the “drug czar” withdrawing his name, and much more.

Our panel of experts this week includes: Brandon Rottinghaus from the University of Houston and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Dr. David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown; and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.