‘Cite And Release’ In Some Marijuana Cases Passed For Dallas

Supporters say “cite and release” frees up police to focus on violent crimes

Dallas County commissioners have approved a “cite and release” program that allows police in Dallas to issue a court summons to those found possessing less than 4 ounces of marijuana instead of taking them to jail.

The Dallas Morning News reports commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to allow the program. The measure had been passed by the Dallas City Council but required county approval for implementation. Officials say the program will start Dec. 1.

Commissioner John Wiley Price was the only vote against the measure. He felt it didn’t go far enough to help defendants and was unfair to people found with marijuana in areas of the county outside Dallas.