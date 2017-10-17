Long-Delayed Houston Flood Control Project Could Soon Become A Reality

Millions of dollars are coming to Houston to jump-start construction on new bridges on Brays Bayou

The Texas Water Development Board has approved a financial package that will help pay for eight new bridges over Brays Bayou. The Harris County Flood Control District says the current bridges are built in a way that only makes flooding worse in the highly-developed watershed.

Nancy Richards is a staff member with the Water Development Board.

“The replacement and an extension of these bridges is intended to increase the storm water conveyance capacity, mitigate flood risks, and help address water quality in the Brays Bayou,” explains Richards.

As for how that arrangement will work, the Water Development Board will purchase $47 million in City of Houston public improvement bonds. And following Harvey’s devastating floods it’s being considered an emergency relief program.

Houston Flood Czar Stephen Costello says the money will jump start a project that’s been delayed for years.

“And we have a number of residents that have flooded in ’15, 2016, and also in Harvey,” adds Costello.

The bridges are part of a larger effort known as Project Brays, which also includes channel widening and new detention ponds. Those new bridges should be ready in the fall of 2021.