DA Unveils Suggestions To Improve Criminal Justice In Harris County

Kim Ogg says she will continue promoting personal recognizance bonds and expand diversion programs for low-level drug offenders

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg unveiled Tuesday a series of recommendations about the work of her office.

A group of 60 community leaders and experts —including former HPD Chief C. O. Bradford; Lydia Johnson, professor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law; and former Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia— worked on the recommendations, which cover a wide range of topics, such bail bond reform, officer-involved shootings and victims’ rights, among others.

Regarding the reform of the bail bond system in Harris County, Ogg said the suggestions made by the committee emphasize to continue promoting the use of personal recognizance bonds, instead of cash bonds.

The District Attorney added that, also based on the suggestions made by the group, her office will expand the use of diversion programs for low-level drug offenders and, in regards to officer-involved shootings, continue supporting the use of body cameras and dashcams.