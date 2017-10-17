Dozens Of Students At Furr High School Walk Out To Protest Principal’s Suspension

The initial complaints over a joke about a bat and strict dress code have been closed, but new ones have surfaced, according to HISD

Impressive as students encourage other students to #bringbackdrsimmons pic.twitter.com/EBaypcynZF — ThePMTeam (@ThePMTeam) October 17, 2017

/

The fallout from the suspension of a longtime Houston principal continues, as several dozen students at Furr High School walked out of class Tuesday morning before the day’s attendance was taken.

They chanted “Bring her back” and were joined by community activists, protesting the suspension of their longtime principal, Bertie Simmons.

It was a great turn out this morning, students standing up for the one woman who stood up for us #bringbackdrsimmons pic.twitter.com/Ge7JJ7guFt — Jordan Davis (@JordanDavisACS) October 17, 2017

Simmons has been temporarily relieved of her duties at Furr High since the end of September, while the Houston Independent School District investigates unspecified allegations. The initial complaints over a joke about a bat and strict dress code have been closed, but new ones have surfaced, according to HISD.

Simmons has led Furr for the last 17 years, since she came out of retirement to turn the school around.