D-SNAP Program Extended In Harris County

D-SNAP is typically offered for up to seven days in a community. In Harris County, D-SNAP will have been offered a total of 18-days when the program closes on Friday

Hurricane Harvey victims in Harris County will still be able to apply for assistance under the state’s D-SNAP program. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services manages the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Applications for assistance will be taken for three additional days, starting Wednesday October 18, at Alexander Deussen Park‘s Senior Center at 12303 Sonnier Street in Houston. The site will be open Wednesday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

D-SNAP is available to eligible people who are residents of one of the counties with a federal disaster declaration and weren’t receiving benefits through regular SNAP at the time of the disaster. Recipients will be given a Lone Star Card that will be loaded within three days with funds to purchase food from most grocery stores.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said she contacted the USDA to get the extension. “We are seeing people still in need,” she said over the weekend. “The sun is shining, but there are people still trying to recover.”

D-SNAP is typically offered for up to seven days in a community. In Harris County, D-SNAP will have been offered a total of 18-days when the program closes on Friday. According to preliminary numbers, more than 932,000 people have already been served in Harris County. No additional extensions or phases of D-SNAP are being announced at this time.

Applicants are encouraged by the Health and Human Services to expect long lines. Applicants must be in line by 7:00 p.m. Not all individuals in line at 7:00 p.m. will necessarily be served.