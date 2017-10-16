5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Quadruple Shooting In SW Houston

Reports indicate the suspects are Hispanic and in their mid-twenties

Houston Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man and a 5-year-old girl.

Media outlets are reporting that the girl’s mother and another person were also shot during the incident that took place at the Westward Square Apartments in Southwest Houston about 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Reports indicate the suspects are Hispanic and in their mid-twenties. HPD tweeted about the quadruple shooting at 2:59 a.m. Monday morning.

Homicide investigation @ 6233 Glufton. One male shot DOA and 3 others shot including a child.#Hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2017