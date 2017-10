The man was discovered by construction workers in a grassy area near the South Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 59

The Houston Fire Department rescued a man early Monday morning that claimed he was stuck 15 feet underground in a manhole for six days.

HFD confirmed to News 88.7 that they rescued the man at 2:28 a.m. They said he was taken to a local hospital with a foot injury. His condition is not known at this time.

According to multiple media outlets, the man was discovered by construction workers in a grassy area near the South Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 59.