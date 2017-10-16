Full Show: First Senate Hearing On Harvey, And Uncovering Texas Special Ed Caps (Oct. 16, 2017)

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: We learn more about the first Texas Senate hearings on Harvey, which are taking place today in New Caney. And News 88.7’s Laura Isensee takes a behind-the-scenes look at how the Houston Chronicle uncovered the state’s arbitrary caps on special education services.

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: The Texas Senate is holding its first hearing on Hurricane Harvey today in New Caney, northeast of Houston. We check in with News 88.7’s Davis Land to learn what is being discussed. Then, our economist breaks down the numbers from President Trump’s proposed tax plan. The White House just released a report saying the plan would increase household income. We find out if that’s truly the case and discuss which Houston industries would benefit the most (and the least) from the plan.

Also this hour: You may recall how, last fall (Sept. 2016), the Houston Chronicle uncovered a practice by Texas education officials to arbitrarily cap the number of children in public schools who were getting special education services. The Chronicle’s investigative series about the practice was called Denied. Now, News 88.7’s education reporter Laura Isensee takes us behind the scenes of how former Chronicle reporter Brian Rosenthal uncovered the story.

Plus: Dr. Lori Teller from the Meyerland Animal Clinic answers your pet care questions. And we discuss the latest Houston sports stories, including a couple big wins for the Astros in the ALCS.

