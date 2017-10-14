WATCH: Bigger than Life: Mona Hatoum

For her first art exposition in the United States in twenty years, the Menil Collection has created a stunning exhibition of Mona Hatoum’s work, entitled Terra Inferma. Consisting of the artist’s work from the past few decades, Terra Inferma is a stunning display of sculpture and architecture that reveal the paradox and complexities of our everyday world and the environment we live in. The exhibitions Senior Curator, Michelle White and director Rebecca Rabinow, share their thoughts about the artist’s work.

