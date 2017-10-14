HISD Considers Policy Aimed at Social and Emotional Needs of Students

The support for Houston students outside the classroom has room for improvement

Houston schools could give more support to students outside the classroom.

The Houston Independent School District’s trustees are considering a new policy at their meeting Thursday to make sure the schools addresses the social and emotional needs of its 200,000-plus students.

If approved, it would cover services for issues like mental health, food insecurity and violence at home.

The proposal is a board policy so no extra funding is immediately attached. But it goes along with Superintendent Richard Carranza’s multi-million dollar plan — called Achieve 180 — to support students both in and outside the classroom, in particular at the most vulnerable schools in the district.

The Houston Federation of Teachers and other community groups have endorsed the proposed policy and have, in fact, been pushing for a more community-minded approach to education for a few years.