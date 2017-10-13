Natural Disaster Events Are On The Rise But Volunteering Efforts May Not Be

The U.S. has continued to suffer from natural disasters in the past month, but one local organization isn’t seeing a corresponding rise in volunteering efforts.

The responsibilities of Houston Volunteers of America Texas usually focus on people with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

But Danita Wadley says that’s changed since Harvey hit.

She’s the regional director of the organization.

“The day to day we weren’t doing disaster relief, but when we took on damage at our own facility, we knew the community was going to need us,” she says.

They received an influx of volunteers to help hand out cleaning supplies, toiletries, and other goods to people suffering from flooding.

But Wadley says that surplus of volunteers has dwindled.

“We were getting a lot of contact for people who wanted to volunteer because we really needed boots on the ground and hands on task,” she says. “That has kind of subsided.”

She says she doesn’t believe Houstonians don’t want to continue to help; there is just so much happening.

“There is so many different things going on with trauma, with the wildfires and it’s really spreading resources with people help and volunteers,” she says.

For those looking to volunteer, Wadley says they can still use an extra five to seven people daily to assist with Harvey recovery.