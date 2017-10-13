News

Texas Tech Shooting and How Campus Carry Works-In 59 Seconds

A college student fatally shot a police officer on Monday while being booked on a drug possession charge; although Daniels is under 21, which leaves him out of the state law allowing guns on campus, the controversy is back.

After the tragic incident at Texas Tech University this week, our Party Politics experts  Brandon Rottinghaus and Jay Aiyer explain campus carry law and its nuances.

 

