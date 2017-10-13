Texas Tech Shooting and How Campus Carry Works-In 59 Seconds

After the tragic incident at Texas Tech University this week, our Party Politics experts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jay Aiyer explain campus carry law and its nuances.
A college student fatally shot a police officer on Monday while being booked on a drug possession charge; although Daniels is under 21, which leaves him out of the state law allowing guns on campus, the controversy is back.
