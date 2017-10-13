Houston Leaders Call For State And Federal Money For Flood Prevention

City officials say funding will have to come from the city, state, and federal government.

The sheer frequency of flooding Houston is adding a new level of anxiety to recovery efforts. City officials say that the problem is one both the state and federal government will have to help out with.

“So how are you going to tell me and direct those folks that they need to rebuild and they need to come back with their businesses when we can’t assure them that this isn’t going to happen tomorrow,” asked City Council Member Dave Martin during a discussion on Houston Public Media’s Red, White and Blue.

City officials are having to navigate those concerns while also thinking about the city’s budget, especially as Houston prepares to pursue new flood prevention tactics like the more than twelve billion dollar coastal spine idea.

Houston City Controller Chris Brown says Texas Congressional delegates will need to secure federal funding for such projects. “The City of Houston doesn’t have the money,” he said, “nor could we ever tax people — which I’m not supporting — but, we’d never be able to generate that kind of money.”

Officials have to balance the cost of rebuilding after Harvey and preventing future floods with areas of the budget already under pressure, such as a city pension bond obligation that voters will decide in November.