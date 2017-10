President Trump is eliminating subsidy payments to insurance companies. Houston Matters brings in two health care experts to discuss what it could mean for you.

We’re learning more about the fallout from President Trump’s latest health care decision. Last night (Oct. 12, 2017), the President announced he’s eliminating subsidy payments to insurance companies.

What does this mean for you?

Joining Houston Matters to discuss the decision and the repercussions are Ken Janda, president and CEO of Community Health Choice, and Marah Short, associate director of the Center for Health and Biosciences at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.