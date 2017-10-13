Houston Astros Earning A Place In Fans Hearts

For those concerned that this season might leave Houston fans disappointed, have no fear. Michael Golatt, who works security at Minute Maid has predicted an Astros World Series title

Fans rushed into the Astros team store inside Minute Maid Park to buy team merchandise and jump on the Astros bandwagon.

“The Astros are boosting our morale so I’m here to support ‘em. I am a native Houstonian, and I thought I’d come out and buy a couple of shirts. I own none,” said Marcella who didn’t want to give her last name in case people she knew found out she was just jumping on the bandwagon.

While employees stock shelves and racks with as much team gear as they can hold, fans bought items to show they support the team.

Olivia Jordan jumped on the bandwagon a few years ago when the team was losing more than 100 games a season. (The Astros lost 106 games in 2011, 107 games in 2012, and 111 games in 2013.)

“I heard heard a sportscaster say, wait give them time this is a young team they’ll be back. And they’re going to hammer it. And sure enough, three years later here we are,” Jordan said.

The excitement generated by the Astros success is palpable. Adrian Manrique works for Silver Eagle Distributors, which supplies Anheuser Busch products. He said downtown establishments are stocking up.

“On my truck, downtown route will be over 800 cases,” Manrique said. That’s 400-percent more than a typical Friday delivery.

Across the street from the park is Home Plate Bar & Grill where manager Robyn Achanzar is looking to serve as much of that beer as possible. They used to schedule just two bartenders before an Astros game. But for this game they schedule four downstairs, four upstairs, and two outside, Achanzar said.

“When I see the coach every time I say, man we gonna win this today. And every time he see me at night he says, you was right,” said Golatt.