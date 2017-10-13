Full Show: Astros-Yankees Preview, And Employment After Harvey (Oct. 13, 2017)

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: We get a preview of the series between the Astros and Yankees. We examine the affect Harvey had on the Houston job market. And Roger D. Hodge talks about his book, Texas Blood.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: The Astros begin the American League Championship Series tonight (Oct. 13) at Minute Maid Park against the New York Yankees. The best-of-seven series will determine who represents the AL in the World Series. We preview the matchup.

Also this hour: How did Harvey affect greater Houston’s job market? What affect did Harvey have on people who were displaced due to flooding of their homes and businesses? We talk with Patrick Jankowski of the Greater Houston Partnership and Mike Temple of Workforce Solutions to find out.

Then, our rotating panel of non-experts discusses The Good the Bad and the Ugly of the week’s news. And we talk with writer Roger D. Hodge about his new book, Texas Blood, which chronicles life in the borderlands through seven generations of his ranching family.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.