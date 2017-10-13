Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 28: Paxton In Hot Water, Again?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

U.S. House committee has approved Rep. McCaul’s bill to put $10 billion toward building a border wall

Abbott worries the Texas delegation will get rolled and tells them to “get a spine”

Then, the gents take a good look at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trial and a potential new investigation after a legal defense gift of $100,000. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

