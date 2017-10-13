Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 28: Trump Vs. Congress

/
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk us through another busy political week:
Senior House Democrat Linda Sanchez says Pelosi should step down
Energy, Interior and Treasury Secretary’s travel costs
- Latest on potential immigration deal or no deal
NFL responds to Trump
Then, the profs dig into just what Congress can achieve with President Trump attacking the powerful Senator Bob Corker and a others within his own party. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.