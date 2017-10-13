Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 28: Trump Vs. Congress

“I’ve spent so many years talking about lame ducks in the White House and Congress, and it’s never occurred to me to find out what the heck it means. It turns out it’s an old English hunting term – something about firing at a duck without quite killing it. In any case, the hobbled duck limps on, at a distinct disadvantage” – Gwen Ifill

/

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk us through another busy political week:

Senior House Democrat Linda Sanchez says Pelosi should step down

Energy, Interior and Treasury Secretary’s travel costs

Latest on potential immigration deal or no deal

NFL responds to Trump

Then, the profs dig into just what Congress can achieve with President Trump attacking the powerful Senator Bob Corker and a others within his own party. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.