Hearing On Evictions Of Senior Citizens From 2100 Memorial Drive Is Postponed

An attorney representing the residents says they will pursue an order to force repairs without forcing them to leave.

A court hearing on the situation of senior citizens who live at an apartment complex located at 2100 Memorial Drive, near downtown Houston, and who were ordered to vacate the property after Harvey has been postponed until next Wednesday, October 18th.

Lawyers representing the residents and the Houston Housing Authority, which supervises the apartment complex, appeared this Thursday morning before Judge Daryl L. Moore, of Harris County’s 333rd Civil District Court, and agreed on postponing the hearing.

Rich Tomlinson, an attorney with Lone Star Legal Aid, which is representing the residents, says their objective at the hearing will be to “seek to get an order to compel repairs to the building and also to allow the residents to remain without having the termination of their leases take effect.”