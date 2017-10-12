Will Congress Renew CHIP Before Texas Funding Runs Out?

Insurance coverage for more than 390,000 Texas children and pregnant women is in jeopardy. Patrick Bresette, executive director of the Children’s Defense Fund’s Texas office, joins us to discuss how the CHIP program works, its history, and what hurdles remain to its reauthorization.

Time is running out for a children’s health care program in Texas. The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provides low-cost health insurance for many low-income and middle-income families.

But Congressional authorization for the program expired Sept. 30, and Texas only has enough funds to run the program until February, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Federal lawmakers say they’re working to reauthorize the program before funding runs out.

