Today’s national gas price average is 18-cents cheaper than it was a month ago. Houston seeing about a 16-cent drop.

The cost for gas continues to fall in Houston, following the rise in prices after Harvey.

For the fourth consecutive week, the average price for a gallon of gas has dropped.

At two-dollars and 27-cents, it’s six-cents less than a week ago.

Daniel Armbruster of Triple-a-Texas says Houston is just about keeping up with the national average drop in gas prices.

The price of gas is still about 30-cents higher than it was, at this time last year.