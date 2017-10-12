Houston State Senator’s Home Burglarized By Armed Suspects

“I am incredibly thankful that my family is safe tonight,” Texas State Senator Borris Miles said in a statement.

Texas State Senator Borris Miles’ office said his home was burglarized by two armed assailants, on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Houston Police Department has confirmed to News 88.7 that Senator Miles’ 77-year-old grandfather arrived at the residence during the burglary, and was held at gunpoint for a few minutes.

The assailants then fired their weapons and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, and no other family members were present at the time.

“I am incredibly thankful that my family is safe tonight,” Miles said in a statement. “I want to thank HPD and Precinct 7 Constables for responding quickly to ensure my family and home were safe. It has been over a month since Hurricane Harvey and unfortunately, many feel that crime has been on the rise in our community. I am committed to continuing to fight to ensure our neighborhoods are kept safe, especially now when many families are still recovering from this disaster.”

Senator Miles is a lifelong resident of Houston, and was elected to the Texas Senate in 2016 after serving four terms in the Texas House of Representatives. Miles represents District 13, which includes portions of Harris and Fort Bend counties.