WATCH: Crews Clean Up One Of The Biggest Messes Harvey Left Behind

Bayou Greenways has been working to clear trails that were covered with silt and debris

Neighbors in Houston’s Idylwood neighborhood can once again access the meandering trail that runs along Brays Bayou. But after the flood it was a much different story. We visited the trail with Trent Rondot, Bayou Greenways Conservation and Maintenance Director.

“As the water level drops that silt is left behind,” explains Rondot. “And it lays on the trails, lays in the landscaped areas.”

Rondot described the silt as a soupy mess. It has to be removed from the landscaping because it kills vegetation. And because of environmental regulations it can’t go back into the bayou. Rondot said the only option was to bring in contractors to haul it all off.

“We kind of scoop the trails as much as possible,” adds Rondot. “We haul all the silt up to the higher areas, pile it up and let it dry out a bit before we truck it off.”

Rondot said they’ve had to do cleanup work on all of the waterways in the Bayou Greenways system. He estimates they’ve hauled off over 300 truckloads of silt and debris, at a cost of about a half-million dollars.