Sen. Cruz Offers Rare Praise For Congress For Harvey Response

/

Sen. Ted Cruz is more known for challenging his colleagues in Congress – Democrat or Republican.

But during his “State of the Senate” speech at a hotel near the Galleria, the senator had some rare praise.

“This is a time where Congress is dysfunctional,” he said. “But that being said, one of the few areas where we’re seeing Congress act is in response to this storm.”

He highlighted several pieces of legislation that help with recovery from Harvey – including $15.2 billion in disaster relief as well as tax credits for storm victims and companies that paid their employees during the flooding event.

Cruz said he teamed up with Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas congressional delegation to call for more funds, including $10 billion for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build new infrastructure.

“Long-term flood mitigation projects in Houston and up and down the Gulf Coast that they’ve already got the green light but they don’t have the funding,” he said. “And we’re going to press hard to get the funding for that.”

Cruz said Harvey has united the Texas congressional delegation in a way he has never seen before.