Parents, Civil Rights Groups, Say School Did Not Respond Properly To Racist Threats Against Woodlands Student

When Woodlands High School student was threatened, the district offered to let her move schools

Community and civil rights groups are rallying behind a Woodlands High School student who received a racist threat of violence.

Parents of the student Latoika and RJ King said the school has changed the class schedule and lunch period of the student who made the threat. However, the two have since come into contact.

Representatives from The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, League of United Latin American Citizens, and the NAACP joined the family at a press conference calling on Conroe ISD to further discipline the student who made the threats.

Conroe ISD said it could not release details of specific disciplinary incidents due to privacy laws.