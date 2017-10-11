Facebook And Instagram Are Down For Many Users

Wednesday morning many social media users couldn’t logged in into their accounts

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users are upset because the social media sites are not working properly.

According to downdetector.com, 40 percent of Facebook users experienced ‘total blackout’, 36 percent can’t log in, and 22 percent can’t access the Facebook app. Fifty percent of Instagram users experience issues with their ‘news feed’, 25 percent had trouble to log in, and 24 percent couldn’t access their account.

Outage.report also shows reports of users having issues to access their social media accounts.

Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9

RT if you’re also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

Instagram is having issues since 11:10 AM ESThttps://t.co/ev1yxJvrA8

RT if you’re also affected #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/7fFLOciMq4 — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

Alert! Facebook and Instagram are both down for many users https://t.co/A8bgAIXDsF pic.twitter.com/G6wFEs2SKe — TNW (@TheNextWeb) October 11, 2017