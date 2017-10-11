News

Facebook And Instagram Are Down For Many Users

Wednesday morning many social media users couldn’t logged in into their accounts

Facebook and Instagram crash with many unable to load their pages

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users are upset because the social media sites are not working properly. 

According to downdetector.com, 40 percent of Facebook users experienced ‘total blackout’, 36 percent can’t log in, and 22 percent can’t access the Facebook app. Fifty percent of Instagram users experience issues with their ‘news feed’, 25 percent had trouble to log in, and 24 percent couldn’t access their account. 

Outage.report also shows reports of users having issues to access their social media accounts. 

 

 

Photo via Pixabay

