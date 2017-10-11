City Has Cleaned Up About 20 Per Cent Of Debris Caused By Harvey

The City of Houston has cleaned up between 15 and 20 per cent of debris caused by Harvey, according to Harry Hayes, director of the Solid Waste Management Department.

Hayes detailed after Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council that, so far, clean up crews have removed approximately 1.1 million cubic yards of debris, including furniture, appliances and sheetrock, among other things.

The debris removal process started on August 30th.

Regarding curbside recycling, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the City’s plan is to re-start it on the first week of November.