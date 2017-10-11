Political Roundup: Trump’s Feud With Corker, And Building A Third Reservoir

Houston Matters’ political experts discuss the latest national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

On this week’s edition, we talk about President Trump’s feud with retiring Sen. Bob Corker, Texas State Representative Mike Schofield proposing a plan to build a third reservoir in Greater Houston, and the latest Harvey recovery efforts

Our panel of political experts this week includes: Jay Aiyer from Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast, Jeremi Suri from UT-Austin, and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.