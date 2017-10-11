Texas Inmates Made Sizable Donation To Harvey Victims

Prison officials said this is not the first time inmates have helped following a natural disaster

According to The Dallas Morning News more than 6,600 inmates have donated $53,863 from their commissary funds to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Jason Clark, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman, said the inmates each contributed an average donation of $8 and some even donated hundreds of dollars to the American Red Cross, of their own volition.

Inmates asked prison officials how they could help, said Clark. “It’s just something they chose to do.”

Clark said this is not the first time inmates have helped following a natural disaster, the first time was after Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.