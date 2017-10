League City Mayor Pat Hallisey was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

Details about Hallisey’s current condition are not immediately available.

But, Mayor Pro Tem Todd Kinsey has confirmed

Mayor Hallisey was Life-Flighted to Memorial Hermann after the heart attack.

The Galveston County Daily News reports Hallisey was absent at the city council meeting on Tuesday, and Kinsey disclosed news of the heart attack at the end of the meeting.