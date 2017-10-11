Full Show: Political Roundup, And Houston’s Sister Cities (Oct. 11, 2017)

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters, we engage in our weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas. Also, we discuss Houston’s relationship with its sister cities. And reporter Melissa Del Bosque tells us about her book, Bloodlines.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters: It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly roundup of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas. Our panel of political experts this week includes: Jay Aiyer from Texas Southern University, Jeremi Suri from UT-Austin, and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.

Also this hour: We discuss what we can learn from Houston’s sister cities. Then, we talk with investigative reporter Melissa Del Bosque about her book Bloodlines, based on the true story about how two FBI agents investigated a dangerous criminal organization in Mexico by tracking money laundering through horse racing in the U.S.

