Harris County Approves Buyouts Of Homes That Flooded Before Harvey

The Flood Control District will purchase the properties using funds from a $10.6 million grant the federal government gave to the City of Houston

The Harris County Commissioners Court approved Tuesday the buyout of several Houston homes that flooded before Harvey.

Using $10.6 million the City of Houston received from the federal government, the Harris County Flood Control District will buy out homes that already flooded in the pre-Harvey era.

The homes are located in neighborhoods such as Braeburn Glen, Langwood and Cashiola.

For Judge Ed Emmett, the next big question is determining how many homes should be bought out based on the flooding Harvey caused.

“The bigger issue is how many are in the overall potential buyout pool and then that’s the number that we’ve got to send to the state and the state gets that up to the feds and then the federal government says: ‘Well, we’ll give you this much money’,” Emmett noted when he addressed the local media after the Court’s bi-monthly meeting.

The Commissioners also approved appraising 41 properties located in Harris County, which will be bought out using funds from a FEMA grant.

These properties also suffered flooding before Harvey.

So far, Harris County hasn’t received federal funding for buyouts specifically related to Harvey.