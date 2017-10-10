‘Bigger Strategies’ Needed To Prevent Flooding, Abbott Says

Abbott said the state needs to focus on preventative measures for flood control

Governor Abbott and other state officials are meeting with local leadership in towns affected by Harvey.

The greatest need is to reopen schools and provide housing and debris removal to Harvey victims. Once those needs are taken care of, the state needs to focus on “bigger strategies” to prevent flooding such as new reservoirs, dams, and levies, said Governor Abbott.

Texas will use money from a $19 billion federal aid package to implement those projects. The Texas congressional delegation is asking for $20 billion in additional federal funding, $10 billion of which Abbott expects to go to previously authorized Army Corp of Engineers projects. Abbott said he expects for further funding requests in the future.