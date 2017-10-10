The Houston Symphony Helps The Community Get Into The Spirit Of Halloween

As the musicians, and Houstonians, continue to recover from Harvey, the orchestra brings some seasonal fun to audiences.

After a tough start to Fall with Harvey, Houstonians might be ready for a more traditional Fall activity – like a Halloween concert. And the musicians are also ready for a light-hearted performance after their Jones Hall home was flooded.

“You will see quite a few costumes on stage. They really get into it, so it will be fun to see your favorite musicians in crazy Halloween costumes.”

Lesley Sabol is Director of Popular Programming for the Houston Symphony, which presents a free Symphonic Spooktacular concert this Sunday, October 15th, at 7pm at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

The audience can come in costume and escape into the world of classical and movie music, like Star Wars, Spider Man and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“It’s a way for us all to come together and just forget about our problems for a little while, and really sit back and enjoy the power of music.”

In the days since the storm, Sabol feels that the orchestra has grown even closer to the community, as musicians have been performing free concerts around the city to help people heal, and closer to each other.

“Everyone’s … just trying to get back to normal, and everyone’s helping each other at this time, so it’s been wonderful to see that. I’ve seen, you know, posts on Facebook of musicians helping clean out their colleagues’ houses that were damaged or helping them move furniture.”

Following their Halloween concert, the Houston Symphony, which has been performing temporarily at Rice University, will return to Jones Hall on October 20th for its first concert there since Harvey.

Listen to the complete interview with Lesley Sabol, discussing the Symphonic Spooktacular, how it feels for the Houston Symphony to get things back to normal, the state of Jones Hall and more, below:

