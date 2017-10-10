San Antonio’s Lee High School Keeps Acronym By Changing Name

The High School is going to still have the acronym L.E.E. trustees for the North East Independent School District chose ‘Legacy of Educational Excellence’ High School

A new name for Robert E. Lee High School has been selected. Trustees for the North East Independent School District chose Legacy of Educational Excellence High School.

The acronym of which spells L.E.E. The decision was 5-2 with dissenting board members saying it was not a full fix.

“Legacy of Educational Excellence” was one of 542 acceptable name suggestions provided by the public. Board President Shannon Grona says it was the best compromise in changing it.

“It is my hope that changing the name to Legacy of Educational Excellence – L.E.E. High School – will minimize the financial burden and help the community heal,” Grona says.

Board members Jim Wheat and Edd White voted against the new name. White says it didn’t go far enough to separate it from the current namesake.

“I just think we’re just trying to put lipstick on a pig if you’re going to still have the acronym L.E.E,” White says.

Robert E. Lee High School on Jackson-Keller rd. first opened in 1958. Superintendent Brian Gotardy said a cost figure wouldn’t be available at the meeting. But whatever it ends being, board member Sandy Hughey said the district shouldn’t have to pay all of it.

“If there are people who are so strongly supporting this name change I feel they should be proud to step up and financially support it too,” Hughey.

August’s meeting to change the name had many supporters but few of them turned out Monday night. After the decision, Lee Senior Kendall Kloza said the name is about school pride.

VIDEO – Lee HS student Kendall: Against changing the name. pic.twitter.com/IOW03Uf3Fw — Joey Palacios (@Joeycules) October 9, 2017

“We might as well have every other name in this country because I can assure anyone who was famous or went down in history offended somebody,” she says.

What happens next as far as choosing mascots and school colors will be up to the district in the coming weeks.