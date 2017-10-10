Fans Kept Hopes Up As Astros Headed To American League Championship Series

The Astros stay alive in the postseason after beating the Red Sox in Game Four of their American League Playoff Series. Houston prevailed on a rainy afternoon at Boston’s Fenway Park, winning 5-4. They now advance to the championship series.

The Astros opened Minute Maid Park to fans Monday so they could watch Game Four on the big screen. And it was an exciting day for David and Sarah Oller. They had their first date at an Astros game and the team has been part of their lives ever since.

David Oller says this season in particular has been fun to watch.

“This year they’ve just come very far from where they have been. They’ve always done well but this year it seems like they’ve been able to progress forward.”

And Sarah Oller says she has faith that the Astros will go all the way.

“I’m so proud of them. I’m always proud of them because I really feel like they always do their best.”

The Astros made it to the playoffs and the World Series as part of the National League. This is the farthest they’ve advanced since becoming part of the American League.

During the upcoming AL championship series, the Astros will also open Minute Maid Park so fans can watch the away games on the giant screen.