News

Fans Kept Hopes Up As Astros Headed To American League Championship Series

The Astros stay alive in the postseason after beating the Red Sox in Game Four of their American League Playoff Series. Houston prevailed on a rainy afternoon at Boston’s Fenway Park, winning 5-4. They now advance to the championship series.

| Posted on

The Astros opened Minute Maid Park to fans Monday so they could watch Game Four on the big screen. And it was an exciting day for David and Sarah Oller. They had their first date at an Astros game and the team has been part of their lives ever since.

David Oller says this season in particular has been fun to watch.

“This year they’ve just come very far from where they have been. They’ve always done well but this year it seems like they’ve been able to progress forward.”

And Sarah Oller says she has faith that the Astros will go all the way.

“I’m so proud of them. I’m always proud of them because I really feel like they always do their best.”

The Astros made it to the playoffs and the World Series as part of the National League. This is the farthest they’ve advanced since becoming part of the American League.

During the upcoming AL championship series, the Astros will also open Minute Maid Park so fans can watch the away games on the giant screen.

Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter

Share

Gail Delaughter

Gail Delaughter

Transportation Reporter

From early-morning interviews with commuters to walks through muddy construction sites, Gail covers all aspects of getting around Houston. That includes walking, driving, cycling, taking the bus, and occasionally flying. Before she became transportation reporter in 2011, Gail hosted weekend programs for Houston Public Media. She's also covered courts in...

More Information

Recent Stories